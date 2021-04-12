Facebook Labeled by Apple as Peeping Tom #1520

Apple has labeled Facebook as a Peeping tom upping the war between them and explaining you do not need to accept Facebook tracking and spying on you. So please say no to track when you get IOS 14.5 this is your chance to stop the madness.
Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind-the-scenes access to yours truly.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- The 6 best tools to analyze laptop battery health
- The 9 best free Mac tools to fix macOS problems
- Apple is working on a range of smart home devices
- Tim Cook equates Facebook to Peeping Toms
- The 10 best apps to support local businesses
- Future Galaxy phones could tap in Olympus tech
- A small asteroid gave Earth a small pass
- GM rolls out a new cloud-based mapping service
- FBI arrest man over alleged Amazon center bomb plot
- Google and personal health records
- Google is killing the Shopping app
- Uber weed deliveries may be on the roadmap
- Apple and Google will both attend Senate hearing
- Charter must pay $19 million
- Topps debuts its first NFT baseball card collection
- Domino’s starts making autonomous pizza deliveries
- Vaccine Access Fund
- Uber says March was its biggest month ever
- Intel’s Mobileye
- Facebook and state vaccination notifications
- FCC’s new internet speed app
- Intel wants to make chips for automakers
- Nvidia unveils 8 new RTX GPUs
- The Rolls Royce Ghost
- Google is rolling out “Heads Up”
- Spot has been trained to pee beer on command
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More