Facebook Labeled by Apple as Peeping Tom #1520

Apple has labeled Facebook as a Peeping tom upping the war between them and explaining you do not need to accept Facebook tracking and spying on you. So please say no to track when you get IOS 14.5 this is your chance to stop the madness.

Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind-the-scenes access to yours truly.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: