100 Billion in EV Rebates #1519

Podcast

The 2.25 Trillion stimulus package being promoted by the White House contains 100 billion dollars for EV rebates. So if you were thinking about an Electric Vehicle I think I would delay in going picking one up before seeing what kind of free cash from the taxpayers you can get for your next car. Just what I don’t want to do is go out and pay for someone’s car.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes:

