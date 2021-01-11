Big Tech Takeover #1499

Big Tech Takeover is the story dominating all headlines the past 3-4 days. I take a serious look at what has happened, the ramifications and will spend a considerable time on the soapbox. Never ever build your castle on rented land and the lessons that continue to be learned. But in this case, when you have everyone joining the pile-on, an extinction event can occur.
I also announce a new private podcast called Insider. Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind the scenes access to yours truly.
Show Notes:
- The iPhone 13 rumor
- Coldsnap
- Toto
- FTC settles with photo storage app
- Western Digital doubles its storage
- Panavision unveils its vision
- Hulu’s ad-supported plan for students
- TCL teases a 17-inch tablet
- Live streaming report
- Cowin’s latest earbuds and headphones
- PC shipments for 2020
- Intel EVO Chromebooks
- Moen Sump Pump Monitor
- LG dials up the brightness
- Samsung’s CES 2021
- New HP laptops
- Apple Car
- New Panasonic hairdryer
- BMW iDrive
- Volvo’s self-docking boat tech
- Fossil debuts an LTE smartwatch
- Samsungs smart home vision
- Alula
- Panasonic unveils its vision
- EcoQube
- LG’s rollable phone
- A “virtual human”
- Phillips’ new smart toothbrush
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+
- Targus
- Aptiv
- TP-Link
- TCL’s 2021 TV’s
- Mad Catz’s new mice
- Alarm.com new doorbell
