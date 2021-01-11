Big Tech Takeover #1499

Podcast

Big Tech Takeover is the story dominating all headlines the past 3-4 days. I take a serious look at what has happened, the ramifications and will spend a considerable time on the soapbox. Never ever build your castle on rented land and the lessons that continue to be learned. But in this case, when you have everyone joining the pile-on, an extinction event can occur.

I also announce a new private podcast called Insider. Become an Insider today to get access to this very private, very personal show that will give you complete behind the scenes access to yours truly.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor: 5 Best Godaddy Promo Codes
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider

Show Notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.