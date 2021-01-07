Elon Musk The World’s Richest Man #1498

Elon Musk became the world’s richest man today when Tesla stock skyrocketed. Congrats to him and hey Elon you want to get into the podcasting business? Let’s have a chat. Short news cycle today as I opted to opt-out of certain content that would be inflammatory.

