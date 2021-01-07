Elon Musk The World’s Richest Man #1498

Elon Musk became the world’s richest man today when Tesla stock skyrocketed. Congrats to him and hey Elon you want to get into the podcasting business? Let’s have a chat. Short news cycle today as I opted to opt-out of certain content that would be inflammatory.
Show Notes:
- Verizon expands its 5G Home rollout
- Hubble Space Telescope
- Struum
- Too Good To Go
- Sony’s 2021 TV lineup
- Waymo will no longer use the term “self-driving”
- SpaceX to begin its 2021 launch campaign
- Simple is shutting down
- The Wi-Fi Alliance launches its Wi-Fi 6E certification program
- News Break
- Elon Musk is the richest person in the world
- The best places to buy a refurbished phone
- Mini LED Macbook Air
- COVID-19 contract app may be available on smartwatches
- JBL’s latest earbuds and headphones
- Nissan confirms source code was leaked online
- LG unveils its 2021 Gram Laptop lineup
- A new Google Nest Hub
- How to set up 2 factor authentication
