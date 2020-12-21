DJI On US Entity List #1495

DJI has made it on the United States Entity list for human rights violations. This is a big blow to DJI and could really impact their ability to sell products in the United States. This is the same list the Huawei and others are on. Time will tell how this all pans out. I want to wish everyone a Happy Holidays, stay safe, enjoy your families and I will be back with you for a show after Christmas to wrap up the show for the year.
Show Notes:
- NASA announces its Artemis astronauts
- EFF calls Facebook campaign against Apple “laughable”
- The best health and wellness products of 2020
- How to sync browsers between your phone and PC
- What is a creepypasta?
- Declutter your phone
- Bill to ban Tesla
- How to watch Wonder Woman:1984 for free
- AT&T reportedly struggling to sell DirecTV
- T-Mobile won’t claim it has a more reliable 5G
- Sweeping new copyright measures
- Bolt
- COVID-19 relief bill includes $7 billion for internet access
- Tech companies employees for senior roles at government agencies
- Scientists find a strange signal
- Personal information found on hacker forums
- Apple targets car production by 2024
- Civil rights group demand CBP stops facial recognition
- Facebook says it removed some features in the EU
- CES 2021 TV preview
- The 10 best streaming shows on Netflix
- DJI is now on the US Entity list
- Trump administration says Russia behind SolarWinds hack
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | RSS | More
