DJI On US Entity List #1495

DJI has made it on the United States Entity list for human rights violations. This is a big blow to DJI and could really impact their ability to sell products in the United States. This is the same list the Huawei and others are on. Time will tell how this all pans out. I want to wish everyone a Happy Holidays, stay safe, enjoy your families and I will be back with you for a show after Christmas to wrap up the show for the year.

Download the Audio Show File

