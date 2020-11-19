Paypal competes with GoFundMe #1489

Paypal is attempting to compete with GoFundMe in a limited way.. After a series of unfortunate equipment failures I am asking for your consideration of being an Insider supporter. While I am being very careful in my budgeting in the studio an unexpected equipment failure is having me dip into the reserves further than I want to. So your consideration in becoming an GNC Insider is greatly appreciated.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Wyze
- Afresh
- Peanuts holiday specials on PBS
- Medable
- Wonder Woman 1984 comes to HBO Max
- Asus announces new Chromebox 4
- Buzzfeed to take over Huff Post
- Google is testing end-to-end encryption in Android Messages
- GM ups spending for electric and autonomous vehicles
- Google Chrome is available as an Apple M1 native app
- Black Friday 2020
- Criminals launder coronavirus relief money
- Paypal’s Generosity Network
- Amazon’s Alexa-powered smart glasses
- UK’s Space Command
- Facebook defends decision to bring back content moderators
- Facebook Q3 transparency report
- Go SMS Pro
- US Senate approves deepfake bill
- Facebook sues website owner
- Consumer Reports study on EVs
- Roblox files for an IPO
- Apple defends its delayed IDFA changes in iOS 14
- AT&T raises DirecTV prices again
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More