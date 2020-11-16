AI Newscaster makes Debut in Korea #1488

Scientist in Korea have debuted the first ever AI Newscaster that was modeled after a well known newscaster in Korea. The likeness is startling and while I do not speak Korean a observation of the mannerisms and speech pattern where nearly duplicated after the newscaster spent 10 hours training the AI. We may need to go to something like this in America to bring semblance back to news reporting.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: