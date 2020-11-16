AI Newscaster makes Debut in Korea #1488

Podcast

Scientist in Korea have debuted the first ever AI Newscaster that was modeled after a well known newscaster in Korea. The likeness is startling and while I do not speak Korean a observation of the mannerisms and speech pattern where nearly duplicated after the newscaster spent 10 hours training the AI. We may need to go to something like this in America to bring semblance back to news reporting.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor: 5 Best Godaddy Promo Codes
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider

Show Notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.