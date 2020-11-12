Google to End Free Photo Storage #1487

Google is ending free photo storage and pushing everyone to Google One. This part of ongoing bait and switch techniques companies do over the years, get you hooked on a free product and then say ok you now have to pay. It’s not surprising as we all continue to rack up micro payments like crazy.
Show Notes:
- Uber Eats launches prescription delivery
- Apophis might threaten Earth in 2068
- How to choose a photo storage device
- Judge dismisses Apple “theft” claims
- YouTube suffered a 2-hour global outage
- Airbnb glitch cancels trips
- Amazon sues influencer
- AT&T offers cheaper wireless data
- macOS 11 Big Sur
- YouTube won’t release a Rewind video
- Christopher Krebs excepts to be fired
- PayPal and cryptocurrency
- Disney+ hits 73.7 million subscribers
- Cisco Q1
- Virginia police use Oculus VR headsets for training
- Alexa Care Hub
- The best laptops you can buy
- Rules for strong passwords don’t work
- Best power banks
- Amazon expands its Key-in garage delivery
- Ford unveils E-Transit electric cargo van
- Google Photos is updating its storage policy
- Sonos Radio
- The next iPhone SE will arrive in the second half of 2021
