Facebook and Twitter under scrutiny #1482

Podcast

Facebook and Twitter have gotten a little too big for their britches and now they are going to have to go answer to the Senate judicial committee on their ongoing censorship of news organizations. It has become apparent that they are at best political activist and they should lose their safe harbors protection.

Download the Audio Show File

Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider

Show Notes:

