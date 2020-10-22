Facebook and Twitter under scrutiny #1482

Facebook and Twitter have gotten a little too big for their britches and now they are going to have to go answer to the Senate judicial committee on their ongoing censorship of news organizations. It has become apparent that they are at best political activist and they should lose their safe harbors protection.
Show Notes:
- HBO Max hits 8.6 million accounts
- AT&T’s wireless business thrives
- Google is testing a way to activate Assistant without wake words
- How to access and manage iCloud drive files from any device
- NASA wants your craziest space theories
- Find all your Mac screenshots with this tip
- Google Fi’s new phone subscription program
- Verizon and Smithsonian launch AR museums
- Find out if any Mcdonald’s ice cream machine is working with this app
- Facebook’s independent oversight board
- AT&T loses another 600,000 tv customers
- Apple pushes out iOS 14.1 update and more
- Hacker says he correctly guessed Trump’s Twitter password
- Google adds price tracking and comparison tools to Shopping
- Senate Republicans vote to subpoena Facebook and Twitter CEO’s
- Chase takes on Square
- Apple expands “Express” retail store format
- Instacart will accept food stamps
- Lyft is adding Venmo
- California Uber drivers sue company over Prop 22
- Intel Q3
- Senior space officials met to “war game”
- Jony Ive and Airbnb
- Quibi is shutting down
- Microsoft partners with SpaceX
