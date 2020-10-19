TikTok Banning QAnon #1481

TikTok has declared war on QAnon content and anyone sharing or posting that type of content is getting there accounts banned. Once more a tech company deciding what you should or should not watch. We had a video recording failure tonight so it will be tomorrow before that vide is available as I am pulling the 400gb master from the Tricaster.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- NASA and 7 countries sign the Artemis Accords except Russia
- 25 insanely useful websites
- NASA Curiosity rover accidentally cracks Mars rock
- Nokia’s new Android phone
- A NASA spacecraft is poised to snag the largest sample of rocks
- Verizon acquires Bluegrass Cellular
- Government warns of remote attack against Windows PCs
- TikTok is banning accounts
- US charges Russian government hackers
- Disney + has a new warning label
- Apple TV+ adds classic Peanuts specials
- Apple launches Apple Music TV
- IBM Q3
- Men sued for selling IPTV subscriptions
- 7 best cheap drones with cameras
- NASA is launching a 4G phone network on the moon
- AMC offers private theater rentals
- Instagram’s handling of children’s data
- 5G speeds are not supported on iPhone 12
- Google will discontinue its Trusted Contacts app
- Microsoft is force installing Office web apps
- Facebook rejected 2.2 million political ads
- Google Assistant will play podcasts
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More