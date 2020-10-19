TikTok Banning QAnon #1481

TikTok has declared war on QAnon content and anyone sharing or posting that type of content is getting there accounts banned. Once more a tech company deciding what you should or should not watch. We had a video recording failure tonight so it will be tomorrow before that vide is available as I am pulling the 400gb master from the Tricaster.

