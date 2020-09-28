International Podcast Day Celebration #1478

International Podcast Day is this coming Wednesday September 30th. I will be involved with several big events. The interview of Adam Curry and talking about Podcast 2.0 and the history of podcasting. Lot’s of things happening in the podcasting space.
Show Notes:
- NASA’s new budget for Artemis
- A new radio telescope is going to fly to the other side of the moon
- The newest picture of Jupiter and Europa
- Sonos is offering 6 months of Disney+
- AT&T will let you mix and match unlimited wireless plans
- First planet spotted by Cheops
- Google gives app makers a year to comply with the Play Store policy
- The best car phone holders
- Universal Health Services slammed by a massive cyberattack
- Farmville on Facebook is shutting down this year
- The Home Depot is selling a new Chromecast
- IRS and cryptocurrency
- Verizon and AT&T to pay $127 million for allegedly overcharging agencies
- Roku is adding Apple AirPlay 2 and Homekit to its 4k devices
- The Roku Channel is now available on Android and iOS
- Roku’s Streambar
- Dell announces updated XPS 13 and XPS 13 2-1 laptops
- Judge proposes a jury trial for the Apple vs.Epic case
- Google Messages
- Samsung’s latest rugged tablet
- Thick clouds scrub SpaceX launch
- Amazon Prime Day kicks off October 13th
- Judge temporally blocks Trump’s order for TikTok
- Uber can continue operating in London
