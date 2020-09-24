Amazon – Ring Announcements #1477

Big day for Amazon Ring announcements with a slew of brand new product offerings. They are really using their market power to flood the marketplace with a large assortment of new connected home devices. Everything from a mailbox monitor to a drone security device for your home. Plus app developers are now starting a coalition to fight Apple.
Show Notes:
- What’s coming to HBO Max
- Ring’s Mailbox Sensor
- Western Digital releases new drives
- Google, Facebook, and Twitter CEO’s may face subpoenas
- Email app Superhuman
- Spotify partnership with Chernin Entertainment
- Ring’s latest security camera
- Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service
- Alexa will soon gain more natural-sounding speech
- Ring announces a new line of security cameras for cars
- Echo Show 10
- The latest Eero mesh Wi-Fi router
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite
- Amazon Guard Plus
- Cambridge Analytica CEO can’t run another company for 7 years
- Twitter says its test to get people to read before tweeting worked
- Facebook takes down more fake accounts
- Hootsuite says it will terminate its ICE contract
- TikTok asks judge to block President Trump’s ban on the app
- YouTube and mail-in voting information
- Facebook’s Oversight Board
- Nikola stock plunges 26%
- Microsoft is releasing a non-subscription Office suite
- NVIDIA apologizes
