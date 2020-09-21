Facebook at War with EU! #1476

Facebook is at war with the EU and says the may cease operations in Europe over a data storage ruling that happened in Ireland. Facebook appears to me to be upset and acting like a child bully. It’s highly doubtful that Facebook will cut off collecting data on the 410 million europeans that use Facebook.

