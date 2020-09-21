Facebook at War with EU! #1476

Facebook is at war with the EU and says the may cease operations in Europe over a data storage ruling that happened in Ireland. Facebook appears to me to be upset and acting like a child bully. It’s highly doubtful that Facebook will cut off collecting data on the 410 million europeans that use Facebook.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Petcube Cam
- OnePlus 8T
- Guide to personalize your Android phone
- Samsung cancels 2020 developers conference
- NASA spacecraft discovers chunks of asteroid Vesta
- Best USB-C thumb drives
- Facebook says it will stop operating in Europe
- Twitter investigates racial bias
- YouTube brings back more human moderators
- Oracle says ByteDance will have no ownership stake in TikTok Global
- T-Mobile amassed an “unprecedented concentration of spectrum”
- $5,000 RTX 3080 graphic cards
- Facebook will let people claim ownership of images
- Amazon Sidewalk
- Peacock on Roku
- Microsoft to be “water positive” by 2030
- LAPD has used facial recognition since 2009
- iOS users can set Gmail as default mail app
- Nikola electric truck founder resigns
- Polariod releases collector’s edition camera
- Amazon staffers took bribes, manipulated marketplace; claims DOJ
- Homelamd Security warns of a “critical” security flaw in Windows servers
- Judge blocks US ban on WeChat app downloads
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition
- Baby Yoda Lego set
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More