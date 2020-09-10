National Guard called in for Election #1474

The National Guard has been called in to support the election using cybersecurity experts from the national guard to help small municipalities that may not have the resources to fight off cyber attacks. Hope this finds you all well ready for the weekend here.
Show Notes:
- Reviews raise red flags about safety of Amazon’s line of appliances
- Gateway returns with exclusive Walmart lineup of laptops
- Verizon and T-Mobile 5G battle
- NASA wants to buy Moon rocks
- How to stop annoying robocalls on your iPhone or Android phone
- AT&T hopes you’ll forget about the fight against accurate broadband maps
- Facebook launches Campus
- Bose announces QuietComfort earbuds and Sport earbuds
- Android Go 11 edition
- Amazon hires Peter Marquez
- Twitter expands rules against election-related misinformation
- Russia, China, and Iran launched cyberattacks
- Oracle Q1
- AirTV Anywhere
- TikTok in talks with the U.S. government
- Bose launches three new sunglasses
- Here’s are the cars that support Android Auto
- Walmart begins testing drone deliveries
- Lucid Air electric sedan
- Portland bans facial recognition systems
- DJI promises “local data mode”
- Google Finance redesigned
- AmazonBasics products are going up in flames
- Apple Music for Android
