SpaceX 12th Starlink Launch #1473

SpaceX has conducted it’s 12th Starlink launch and is getting close to opening it’s formal beta program and hopefully I will be able to enjoy High Speed Internet at the compound. Plus some real damning information coming out of Facebook on it’s ability to curtail violence on it’s platform.

Conspiracy of the Day The Dyatlov Pass mystery

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

New Geek Central Discord Channel

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: