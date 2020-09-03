SpaceX 12th Starlink Launch #1473

SpaceX has conducted it’s 12th Starlink launch and is getting close to opening it’s formal beta program and hopefully I will be able to enjoy High Speed Internet at the compound. Plus some real damning information coming out of Facebook on it’s ability to curtail violence on it’s platform.
Conspiracy of the Day The Dyatlov Pass mystery
Show Notes:
- Dell Labor Day Sale
- How Google Maps uses AI to predict traffic and calculate routes
- MSI unveils its first Intel-Evo certified laptop
- Best Bluetooth speakers
- T-Mobile’s Project 10Million
- Best Chromebooks
- Twitter flags Trump’s tweets
- DOJ could hit Google with an antitrust case
- NSA surveillance exposed by Snowden ruled unlawful
- SpaceX launches 12th Starlink mission
- Apple delays privacy feature
- Facebook is paying people to shut down their accounts
- Nintendo is releasing a 35th anniversary Super Mario Bros. game
- eBay at 25
- Facebook Watch has over 1.25 billion users
- Burger King is designing “touchless” restaurants
- US Appeals court rules that Apple must pay 12,000+ retail workers
- Alexa for Residential
- Amazon Prime vs. Walmart Plus
- Amazon to create 7,000 UK jobs
- Apple will roll out “offer codes” for app subscriptions
- TCL’s latest true wireless earbuds
- TCL affordable tablets
- Qualcomm promises better AI for its next Snapdragon PC chip
- Verizon engineers are working to secure its 5G network
