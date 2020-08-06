Intel Got Hacked idiots #1465

Intel has suffered a major hack of its intellectual property which likely will impact it’s bottom line technical papers, chip design the list goes on. 20gb of material which is said to be the first installment of data. What is not known yet is how the material was stolen. Did it walk out the front door on a drive or did they get hacked? Time will tell on how bad the damage is but so far information from 2016 forward have been released.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
New Geek Central Discord Channel
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- These are the best smartwatches you can buy
- NASA rethinks use of insensitive nicknames for cosmic objects
- Verizon expands its 5G network into San Jose, California
- How to limit who can reply to your tweets
- YouTube is experimenting
- Researchers warn of a security flaw for Android phones
- T-Mobile leapfrogs AT&T
- Google reportedly working on a foldable Pixel for 2021
- Apple launches public beta of macOS Big Sur
- FCC lowers some prison phone rates
- Uber continues to hemorrhage cash
- Facebook reportedly removed strikes from conservative pages
- Twitter adds labels to state-backed media and government accounts
- Snapchat to roll out in-app voter registration
- A NJ police department filed cyber harassment charges
- Uber Q2
- Intel is investigating a leak of 20GB of documents
- Here’s every U.S city with 5G coverage right now
- A neutron star might be hiding as a “blob”
- Pixel 4 and 4XL have already been discontinued
- U.S “stepping up efforts to purge” Chinese apps
- YouTube is experiencing an egregious bitcoin hack
- US attorneys general urge Facebook to offer live responses for hate speech
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More