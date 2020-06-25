Moon Toilet Contest #1456

Win $35,000 by designing the new Moon Toilet. NASA is having a contest for design ideas for a new lunar toilet. The 1/6 gravity is potentially a bigger issue than a microgravity toilet. It seems strange to me but they need some help. A new intro today for the show to get us into the content sooner expect some more show changes going forward.
Show Notes:
- Tesla could make its own batteries in California
- What is Windows 10X?
- Verizon 5G home broadband in Houston
- Facebook will tell you when you share old news
- Lawmakers propose indefinite nationwide ban on facial recognition
- Safari will use Face ID and Touch ID for “frictionless” web sign in
- Discord shuts down major “Boogaloo” server
- Comcast and Mozilla strike privacy deal
- Hey opens its email service to everyone
- Meet the Lordstown Endurance
- Congress investigating how data broker sells smartphone tracking
- Cadillac will unveil its electric SUV
- Apple reclosing almost all Florida retail stores
- Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion dollars
- Google Photos gets a big redesign
- Lyft settles with Justice Department
- 100 million people watch YouTube on the TV
- The Pact Act
- Volvo will use Waymo technology
- Amazon forms Counterfeit Crimes Unit
- Google will pay publishes for “high quality” news
- Best rugged phones
- O2 sends surprise refund checks
- NASA wants your help designing future moon toilets
