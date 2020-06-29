Amazon Pays out $500 Million #1457

Amazon is paying out $500 million to those at Amazon most at risk for Covid. This is after they dropped the $2.00 hour extra in wages in June. Second show with the shorter show intro. So far feels pretty good and lets me get into the show faster.
Show Notes:
- What’s new on Netflix
- Best noise-canceling headphones
- How the Apple Watch tracks sleep
- Google News will direct users to local COVID-19 info
- Google takes on Amazon
- Amazon Prime Day 2020
- Waze gets a big and bright design update
- Launch of Mars rover Perseverance delayed
- Trump’s Twitch account gets banned
- Reddit bans r/the_donald
- 2020 iPhones won’t come with a power adaptor or earbuds
- 11 quick ways to clear space on an Android phone
- Microsoft shuts down retail chain
- Facebook expands its subscription service
- YouTube bans 6 channels
- Google Phone app’s new Verified Calls feature
- Singapore hands out coronavirus tracing devices
- Microsoft’s new Windows File Recovery tool
- Amazon to pay $500 million in bonuses
- The New York Times removes its articles from Apple News
- Microsoft suspended its ads on Facebook and Instagram
- Toyota recalls 752,000 Prius cars
- Starbucks pauses all social media ads
