7 in 10 Americans Reject Contact Tracing #1454

Contact tracing is proving to be a hot topic by those 55 and over with a majority of Americans reject the idea of being traced. Meanwhile, a new initiative is proving to be unpopular with at least one of my former listeners. For those of you supporting the show in the ways you can I do appreciate it I really do.
Show Notes:
- Scientists predicting when the sun is going to be more active
- Best Wi-Fi 6 routers
- FCC Republican has “deep reservations”
- Apple claims “half a trillion” dollars
- U.S to unveil voluntary self-driving testing data-sharing effort
- DoorDash will deliver non-prescription essentials from CVS
- T-Mobile outage cuts off users in the U.S.
- Samsung’s $600 5G Galaxy phone launches
- AT&T expands 5G network
- Jeff Bezos agrees to testify before antitrust hearing
- Tim Cook praises Supreme Court ruling
- Best Android phones under $300.00
- The best Chromebooks
- The U.S. falls out of top 10 fastest broadband speeds
- Apple will give students free AirPods when buying a MacBook Air
- Germany prepares to launch COVID-19 app
- Airbnb agrees to hand over hosts’ data
- Apple offers interest-free financing on more products
- 6 eBay employees charged with sending threats
- Facebook won’t share ad revenue
- SpaceX has a month to prove Starlink is worthy
- Sen. Josh Hawley proposed legislation, Section 230
- Vietnam bans drones
- More than 7 in 10 Americans won’t use contract-tracing apps