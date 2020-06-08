Wishlist and Volunteers #1453

Starting a new initiative today on the show and have started a wishlist linked below. If you would like to help the show out with gear and or supplies I have a wishlist started on amazon and you can check out. I am also looking for a couple of volunteers who are well written to help me with Social media. This is a volunteer position at this time. Anyway, we will see how it goes. Lots of great content and you will love it if your a Cox customer we will talk about how they are throttling your neighborhoods.

New Amazon Wishlist – Plus your show support at this time is doubly appreciated. I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one-time annual donation.

Show Notes:

