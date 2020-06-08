Wishlist and Volunteers #1453

Starting a new initiative today on the show and have started a wishlist linked below. If you would like to help the show out with gear and or supplies I have a wishlist started on amazon and you can check out. I am also looking for a couple of volunteers who are well written to help me with Social media. This is a volunteer position at this time. Anyway, we will see how it goes. Lots of great content and you will love it if your a Cox customer we will talk about how they are throttling your neighborhoods.
New Amazon Wishlist – Plus your show support at this time is doubly appreciated. I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one-time annual donation.Support my Show Sponsor: 5 Best Godaddy Promo Codes
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
Show Notes:
- Netflix snags Space Force trademarks
- 8 best payment apps
- Brave browser CEO apologizes
- Catl says new design has one million mile lifespan
- Is police using Clearview to ID protestors?
- Cox slows internet speeds
- NYU report criticizes Facebook
- Study finds security holes in online voting
- Sony reschedules its PS5 event
- Twitter says its working on a revamped verification system
- 10 productive ways to kill time with your smartphone
- HBO Max vs HBO Now vs HBO Go
- AMD Vs Intel
- Airbnb reports surge in demand
- iPhone launch possible in Q4
- The ACLU is suing Los Angeles
- Facebook deactivates almost 200 accounts
- Apple Card monthly payment plans
- Amazon workers sue
- iOS 14 rumors