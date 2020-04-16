Tesla Delivers 1156 Ventilators #1439

Telsa today announced they had shipped 1156 ventilators to hospitals around the country. This is the American spirit we love and we will see more companies delivering much need medical gear and supplies to health care workers around the country.

I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one-time annual donation.

*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: