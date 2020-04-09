Surveillance with Privacy? #1437

Podcast

Can we have surveillance and still maintain the privacy we as citizens are afforded today that is the question we have to ask our selves as it appears that we are about to have some form of surveillance place upon us from Covid-19. Time will tell but it is something we will have to watch very closely.

I get on my soapbox tonight and get a few things off my chest. The question we have to ask ourselves as a country do we want to be wishful that we make progress on this disease or do we want to be locked in our homes for a long time. I vote to have hope for solutions that will give us some breathing room as enough in this country are already suffering.

Show Notes:

