Shelter in Place has been Ordered #1432

In 3 hours from this post, the State of Michigan has issued a Shelter in Place along with a number of provisions of which you are allowed to travel and or be at a place of employment. Being the New Media Studio is a News Outlet as well as a media broadcast location and a one-man show I will be working in the Office (alone) and then being shelter in place in the evening. Show loaded with deals and free stuff offered up by companies at this time.
Show Notes:
- NASA supercomputers join fight against coronavirus
- Al Worden: Apollo 15 Astronaut
- Facebook Messanger to help health organizations
- Facebook sees 70% increase in Messanger group video calls
- Coronavirus has made peak internet usage
- Elon Musk to support Covid-19 fight
- Google launches coronavirus site
- Geely will deliver car keys by drone
- NASA Curiosity took a selfie
- Apple is giving free e-books and audiobooks
- T-Mobile offers subscribers 2 months free of YouTube Premium
- Kids movies and TV shows are now free to stream on Prime Video
- The CDC has a new self-checker bot
- Download “TIME for Kids” for free
- A large asteroid ignored social distancing
- Do I need a new cable modem if I am stuck working at home?
- Spectrum Internet and TV services are down
- Discord experience outages
- WhatsApp test new fact-checking feature
- Court of Appeals upholds ruling over Twitter free speech violation
- Some Amazon Prime deliveries may take a month
- 17 ways Apple is responding to coronavirus
- Not sure which VPN to get?
- Governments are using cellphone location data
- Hamilton is bringing back the original digital wristwatch
- SpaceX gets FCC license
- Verizon gives customers extra mobile data