CoronaVirus #1428

Well, your geeky podcast nomad is back in Columbus after a wonderful week in Florida where there is no sign anyone is worried in the least about the CoronaVirus. Back in the studio in Michigan on Thursday. Lots happening strap in I have a great show for you.
I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one time annual donation.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider
Show Notes:
- Apollo 13 50th anniversary exhibit
- SpaceX Dragon
- What’s new on Netflix
- Max von Sydow dies at age 90
- Bill Gates funds coronavirus home kits
- Switch from Google Authenticator to a more secure 2FA app
- Police use of location data is causing more harm than good
- Facebook sued by Australian privacy watchdog
- Ford warns FCC
- Twitter will keep Jack Dorsey as CEO (for now)
- NASA center in California issues mandatory work from policy
- Comcast and Charter expand broadband domination
- Apple watchOS 7 features leak
- Scientists will soon be able to monitor air pollution from space
- Robots can learn to set the table
- Just Walk Out
- Do Not Pay
- Robinhood app goes down again
- Spotify’s new home screen
- New iPad Smart Keyboard
- Amazon tells New York and New Jersey employees to stay home
- Quibi accused of patent infringement