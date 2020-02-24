Landlord throws out 58 Million in BitCoin #1426

Podcast

Imagine your sitting in Jail and your Landlord clears out your apartment and throws away a piece of paper with bitcoin worth 58 million on it. Yepp it really happened. Hey folks next shows from our Columbus office and then down to Tampa. So a lot of shows on the road for the near future.

I hope you will consider a monthly insider donation and or a one time annual donation.

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More

*** New Geek Central Discord Channel ***

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor: 5 Best Godaddy Promo Codes
30% Off on GoDaddy Products & Services cjcgeek30
$4.99 GoDaddy coupon for a New or Transferred .com domain cjcgeek99
$1.00 a month Economy Hosting with a free domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 a month Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain name. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Support the show by becoming a Geek News Central Insider

Show Notes:

One thought on “Landlord throws out 58 Million in BitCoin #1426

  1. Doesn’t it make you wonder what a person with $58 million in Bitcoin is doing renting?
    And why in the world he wouldn’t have that in a safe deposit box?

    Bill

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.