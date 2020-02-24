Imagine your sitting in Jail and your Landlord clears out your apartment and throws away a piece of paper with bitcoin worth 58 million on it. Yepp it really happened. Hey folks next shows from our Columbus office and then down to Tampa. So a lot of shows on the road for the near future.
Show Notes:
- 30:46–“Black in Space”
- 31:26–DARPA Launch Challenge delayed
- 32:13–New Airpods, iPad pop up in Target listings
- 33:04–“Marsquakes”
- 34:01–Windows 10 Home vs. Pro
- 34:24–Robot suitcase uses AI to help
- 35:51–Venmo is reportedly testing out a debit card for teens
- 29:22–Katherine Johnson dies at age 101
- 50:11–New Sony Xperia 1 II
- 26:49–Petnet goes offline for a week
- 16:57–President and COO of AT&T worries about tech companies’ power
- 36:35–Warren Buffett finally upgrades to an iPhone
- 37:33–Xbox Series X will have a 12 teraflop GPU
- 38:59–Apple to launch ARM Mac
- 40:29–Uber OOH
- 19:45–A robot can change your tires in 10 minutes
- 42:42–Intuit is buying Credit Karma
- 25:53–Netflix Top 10
- 43:31–Samsung data breach
- 12:35–Drug dealer loses $58 million in bitcoin
- 49:43–TSA bans TikTok
One thought on “Landlord throws out 58 Million in BitCoin #1426”
Doesn’t it make you wonder what a person with $58 million in Bitcoin is doing renting?
And why in the world he wouldn’t have that in a safe deposit box?
Bill