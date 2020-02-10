SpaceX Manned Flight #1424

SpaceX is expected to have it first manned launch in May of 2020. This is exciting news as we will be one step closer from being out from under the nose of the Russians in getting astronauts to the ISS. This will be a monumental achievement. It’s not yet known if they will be going to the ISS on the first launch we can only hope so. No show on Thursday I will be in Los Angeles for Podcast Movement Evolutions.
Show Notes:
- Iran satellite launch fails to reach orbit
- NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center
- Space Force gets $15.4 billion in 2021 budget request
- Sony withdraws from MVC
- Samsung plans to ship 2.5 million Galaxy Z flip phones
- TCL cancels MVC 2020
- Republican Senator targets Google and Facebook
- NASA captures a rare view of dancing Mars dust devil
- Foreign hackers are targeting more US government agencies
- Man who helped the Queen with sending an email dies
- Apple’s epic patent troll fight
- Sprint’s first smartwatch for kids
- Amazon is still crushing Google and Apple
- IBM picks Slack over Microsoft Teams
- Amazon wants to question Trump
- US charges 4 Chinese members in Equifax breach
- British Airways breaks the New York to London flight record
- ACLU rejects Clearview AI’s facial recognition accuracy claims
- Apple fined $27 million in France
- Fiat Chrysler and AutoX
- The new budget Moto G Series
- The first crewed SpaceX flight
- “Planetary simulator”
- Tech giants warn U.S. against E.U. upload filters and site blocking
- Bill and Melinda Gates talk about health and education
- This robot does a better job drawing blood