SpaceX Manned Flight #1424

SpaceX is expected to have it first manned launch in May of 2020. This is exciting news as we will be one step closer from being out from under the nose of the Russians in getting astronauts to the ISS. This will be a monumental achievement. It’s not yet known if they will be going to the ISS on the first launch we can only hope so. No show on Thursday I will be in Los Angeles for Podcast Movement Evolutions.

