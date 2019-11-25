Chinese Online Digital Spying Keeps Score! #1407

Chinese Online Spying system automatically keeps score of what you’re doing digitally and who you hang out with to determine if you will earn yourself a one year stay at an internment camp for 1 year for re-education and torture. This is all spelled out in detail. Jet Lagged like a big dog here in Hawaii.

