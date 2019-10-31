Halloween Geek Creed #1402

I kick off the show giving a round of applause to the most awesome Halloween costume. Some parent earned some serious greek creed. Anyway back in the Michigan studio for the next couple of weeks. Moving into the loft could start as early as tomorrow so I have my fingers crossed that will be able to happen. Time to spread my wings and at the same time I am going to have to get busy in buying some furniture. I will likely document the move on facebook.
Show Notes:
- This is the machine astronauts trained on
- AirPods Pro have replaceable components that are not repairable
- Global smartphone sales grew for the first time in 2 years
- 6 essential macOS features for hearing impaired users
- 23 website permissions to change Google Chrome
- Aaron Sorkin says Mark Zuckerberg is “assaulting truth”
- Spooky Halloween asteroid flyby
- Motorola One Action
- Visible launches discounted family plan
- Sisters win Halloween
- Google turns to court to protest ties to rivals
- AT&T’s priciest “unlimited” plan
- Texas court upholds “do it on a computer”
- ACLU sues feds
- Guliani had Apple Store wipe his iPhone
- Dropbox adds extensions
- Apple Card users get 24-month interest-free financing
- Best Chrome shortcuts
- Interior Department grounds drones
- DJI Mavic Mini Drone
- Best external hard drives for your Chromebook
- Uber expands its Pro rewards
- Emilia Clarke and GOT coffee cup mystery
- Amazon will pull its movies from theaters to Prime faster
