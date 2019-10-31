Halloween Geek Creed #1402

Podcast

I kick off the show giving a round of applause to the most awesome Halloween costume. Some parent earned some serious greek creed. Anyway back in the Michigan studio for the next couple of weeks. Moving into the loft could start as early as tomorrow so I have my fingers crossed that will be able to happen. Time to spread my wings and at the same time I am going to have to get busy in buying some furniture. I will likely document the move on facebook.

