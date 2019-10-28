Calling the Predator Companies out! #1401

Calling Predator companies out on the new things they are doing to collect more info from us and lock us into their platforms increasing dependency. I am personally about sick of it. Plus some bad news for iPhone 5 owners that use the device to keep big brother and all of these predator companies from tracking you. See the link below to the new Discord chat server we will see if this gets any traction.
Show Notes:
- Yerkes Observatory
- Satellites track California’s devastating wildfires from space
- Someone paid $195,000 for a Pokemon card
- Best Bluetooth speakers
- Facebook employees criticize the company’s policy
- HBO Max
- Facebook’s Preventative Health
- Alphabet buying FitBit?
- Uber Money
- Apple releases iOS and iPad 13.2
- Uber will pay drivers and couriers after every trip
- Waymo
- Alexa will soon pay your bills
- FCC and Huawei/ZTE
- Alphabet Q3
- Apple’s $249 AirPods Pro
- Virgin Galatic goes public
- T-Mobile adds a new discounted Magenta plan
- Best places to buy a used phone
- AT&T lays out strategic plan amid challenges
- For All Mankind
- The Air Force’s secretive spy spaceplane
- iPhone 5 users risk losing internet access
- Carriers announce a coalition to deploy RCS
- Spotify Q3
- NASA’s InSight Probe
- Nvidia’s new Shield TV
