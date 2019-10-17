GNC #1399 I’m Back. I must apologize but it has been an eventful two weeks that I talk about during the show. Nothing like an upper respiratory infection and a 104F fever to keep me away from the mic. But I am back and while I missed my 15-year celebration of being a podcaster we will celebrate episode 1400 in Columbus next week. Lot’s to share on the show tonight and me being healthy enough to talk 10 minutes without hacking in your er.
Show Notes:
- NASA spots Insight Mars Lander
- NASA’s new Lunar Spacesuit
- Scientists want to make a 3D model map of the entire world
- 8 obscure social media apps
- Amazon Black Friday
- Opt out of OpenTable’s data sharing
- Small businesses can now use Samsung phones
- China gives Tesla the green light
- Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition
- Apple Watch Series 3 hits an all time low at $189.00
- Juul stops selling its fruit-flavored vape products
- Taco Bell wants to give you an Xbox One bundle
- Latest NVIDIA Shield TV Pro leak
- Intel will publish gender and race pay gap data
- Arlo Video Doorbell
- Feds bust massive child porn sharing site
- Yahoo is deleting all content ever posted to Yahoo Groups
- “Mind your own business” act
- Google Voice
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock
- Ticker
- Venmo will launch its first credit card
- Google Chrome 77
- Mark Zuckerberg defends free speech
- Lyft
- Google Maps for iOS
