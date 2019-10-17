GNC #1399 I’m Back. I must apologize but it has been an eventful two weeks that I talk about during the show. Nothing like an upper respiratory infection and a 104F fever to keep me away from the mic. But I am back and while I missed my 15-year celebration of being a podcaster we will celebrate episode 1400 in Columbus next week. Lot’s to share on the show tonight and me being healthy enough to talk 10 minutes without hacking in your er.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Pickup Ohana Gear.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File

Show Notes: