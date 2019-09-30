RSS – In a Modern Era #1398

Podcast

RSS – In a Modern Era is a presentation I have been giving across the country that talks about podcasting and where we have been and where we are and where we are going. It is my personal insight based on my nearly 15 years of Podcasting. This is a non-traditional episode of the show presented during International Podcast Day.

