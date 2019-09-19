Apple iOS 13 is Here! #1396

Apple iOS 13 is here and many are recommending to wait until 13.1 is released due to it’s unstable nature and some bugs. So buyer beware. I am down in Columbus for this show and will be in and out of here a lot over the next month. So hopefully I will get the video studio up and running in short order as well.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$4.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast
Show Notes:
- Google releases Chrome 77
- Here is every U.S. city with 5G
- Amazon will order 100,000 electric delivery vans
- Lyft is adding bikes lanes to its app
- Jeff Bezos promises climate change
- Comcast promised not to raise prices
- Facebook and Google have ad trackers
- Apple’s 5th Avenue Store
- Airbnb
- Apple releases watchOS 6
- YouTube to tighten creator verification
- Apple reschedules iOS 13.1 and iPad OS
- T-Mobile customers can get a free Impossible Whopper
- Facebook users have raised $2 billion for nonprofits
- Space medicine isnt just for astronauts
- T-Mobile users and Apple Card
- These power banks won’t empty your wallet
- Roku updates its streamers
- Verizon 5G will launch in NYC
- A 4G flip phone with Google Assistant
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More