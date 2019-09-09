Instagram & Facebook Photos not Private #1393

A big security issue has been found on Instagram and Facebook. Where your shared private images and videos can be easily shared by someone copying the HTML link to the media. The web is secure but the links to the media are not. Continued debugging of the studio here at Geek News Central. Some small changes today with me laying out the schedule for the next month or so.

Show Notes:

