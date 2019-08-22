Amazon uses Tips to Pay Drivers Wages #1390

Podcast

Amazon apparently was caught paying there deliver drivers with Tips they received versus paying them a fair wage and letting them keep their tips. This is the ultimate cheap charlie tactic I think I have ever seen. Big happening here this weekend with the install of the Audimute panels and finishing the studio design. Very exciting times ahead.

Show Notes:

