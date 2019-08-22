Amazon uses Tips to Pay Drivers Wages #1390

Amazon apparently was caught paying there deliver drivers with Tips they received versus paying them a fair wage and letting them keep their tips. This is the ultimate cheap charlie tactic I think I have ever seen. Big happening here this weekend with the install of the Audimute panels and finishing the studio design. Very exciting times ahead.
Show Notes:
- SpaceX “Starhopper”
- 5G global revenues will double by 2020
- 8 browsers extensions you should remove
- How to monitor and limit your data usage
- People are using Snapchat for smuggling guns
- Apple wants and needs more female coders
- The FCC has no idea
- Amazon will no longer use tips to pay delivery drivers
- iPhone Pro, new iPad, and 16-inch Macbook Pro details
- Verizon and Boingo
- Overstock CEO resigns
- AmazonFresh grocery delivery expands
- Salesforce Q2
- Phone companies and state attorney generals unite
- Knewz
- DoorDash announces a new tipping policy
- YouTube shut down 210 channels
- Virgin Galatic next space plane
