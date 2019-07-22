Huawei conspiring with North Korea? #1383

Huawei has some very serious allegations that it is facing in providing export-controlled gear to North Korea and if found to be true would be a very serious issue. What say you? I am headed back to Michigan tomorrow so I look forward to working on the new studio.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$4.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast
Show Notes:
- Equifax will pay $575 million
- Google fined for collecting personal data
- The best portable Bluetooth speakers
- NASA unveils spacecraft….woman to the moon
- Google will have to pay millions to the FTC
- New jammer technology was used by the US
- Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody
- NASA’s original moon landing tapes for $1.82 million
- Google pays $11 million to settle
- Space X has a big week ahead
- Tesla drops lawsuit
- SiriOS at WWDC 2020
- New malware discovered in iOS and iCloud accounts
- Slack updates its desktop app
- Airline apologizes for tweeting
- FDA targets teens with e-cigarette prevention ads
- Apps like DoorDash are using tips to pay wages
- iOS 12.4 and watchOS 5.3
- Uber tests a $25 pass
- White House to meet with tech execs about Huawei
- Elon Musk promises new Hyperloop
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More