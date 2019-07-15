Back in Blubrry Studio #1382

I am back in the Blubrry studio and excited to get started putting it together to be able to do video in the next couple of weeks. Lots of work to make that happen and make it look good but I am excited that I am getting close to that reality. Work on the Michigan studio will begin in earnest mid-next week. Hope you enjoy the show lot’s to cover.
Show Notes:
- Celebrate 50 years of space in Google Earth
- Astronaut Snoopy to fly in Macy’s parade
- Last Lunar Eclipse of 2019
- “From the Earth to the Moon”
- “For All Mankind”
- Prime Day protests
- How to back up your personal data on iOS and Android
- CIA and FBI should investigate Google
- The US will let Huawei sell to companies within weeks
- You can buy NASA’s own original Apollo 11 moon landing
- The 5 best Windows tablets
- Letters were sent about deepfakes from Rep. Schiff
- FCC pledges $524 million to expand rural broadband
- Kids are spending over 30 hours a week on phones
- How to see your mail before it arrives
- German state bans Office 365
- Ajit Pai’s new gift to cable companies
- Senators ask FTC to investigate social networks
- American Airlines also cancel Boeing 737 Max flights
- France is setting up its own Space Force
- Twitter’s redesigned desktop website
- Lawmakers want to block tech giants
- US Treasury has “serious concerns” about Libra
- Microsoft Word passes 1 billion installs on Play Store
- Computer password inventor dies at age 93
- Waze will tell you how much that toll road will cost
