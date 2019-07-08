Instagram Bullying #1380

Podcast

Instagram Bullying is on the decline according to the company as they have been stepping up moderation and using AI to detect activity that should be reviewed. It’s an upward battle as their numbers of users continue to grow and the innovative ways people find to beat their current systems. Lot’s of continued travel on my end and recording on the road is starting to feel like the new norm.

Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast

Show Notes:

