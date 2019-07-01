SpaceX Reusability Plan #1379

SpaceX is ramping up it’s reusability of rocket bodies and even I am amazed at there end goal of re-using a rocket body up to a 100 times. I have some thoughts on what this means for everyone over time and the upfront risk it poses to SpaceX. I am a road warrior at the moment and working as hard as I ever have. The show will be off for the 4th and I will be back next week with you for a two-show week.

