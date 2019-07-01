SpaceX Reusability Plan #1379

SpaceX is ramping up it’s reusability of rocket bodies and even I am amazed at there end goal of re-using a rocket body up to a 100 times. I have some thoughts on what this means for everyone over time and the upfront risk it poses to SpaceX. I am a road warrior at the moment and working as hard as I ever have. The show will be off for the 4th and I will be back next week with you for a two-show week.
Show Notes:
- Celebrities flock to South America to see the eclipse
- Worlds largest individual Solar Power project
- 6 coding apps that make programming easier
- The best Android phones with expandable storage
- TweetDeck is back online after outage
- Facebook office evacuated
- Government imposter scams just hit an all-time high
- 5 truly wireless earbuds
- Apollo veteran overwhelmed by the restored mission control
- Sony Walkman turns 40
- Top web browsers 2019
- Facebook to ban ads that tell Americans not to vote
- Amazon worked with the police in Aurora Colorado
- Netflix will be pickier with big budget projects
- eBay sales tax will now be collected in additional states
- John Oliver rips Amazon
- A virtual reality massage center
- Deep fake revenge porn distribution now a crime
- Belong.Life
- SpaceX plans to fly a single rocket 5 times
- The best smart home security cameras
- Eased Huawei restrictions
- What is Gmail Confidential mode?
- The best 5G phones
- 5 Star Trek movies coming to Amazon Prime
- Some 2018 MacBook Airs are eligible for free repairs
