The Studio is in the Container #1369

Podcast

The studio has been torn down and today I am working from a makeshift setup. Still fighting the cough and had to edit out most of the hacks on you today. I have gotten back some feedback on Huawei and while I do not agree with everything the listener accused me of I am sure today’s commentary will get some response. Three more shows here in Hawaii.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast

Show Notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.