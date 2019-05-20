The Studio is in the Container #1369

The studio has been torn down and today I am working from a makeshift setup. Still fighting the cough and had to edit out most of the hacks on you today. I have gotten back some feedback on Huawei and while I do not agree with everything the listener accused me of I am sure today’s commentary will get some response. Three more shows here in Hawaii.
Show Notes:
- Lego International Space Station
- Unsecured database exposed millions of Instagram influencers
- SpaceX Starlink
- Microsoft wants a US privacy law
- Senator proposes strict Do Not Track rules
- Meet Doggo
- GM’s car-sharing service pulls out of 8 cities
- FCC backs merger of Sprint and T-Mobile
- Pandora releases a new app for Mac
- Texas is poised to ban red light cameras
- Pixel 3a phones randomly powering off
- US government warns China may have access to drone data
- Highs and Lows of Game of Thrones finale
- Westworld 2020
- Google suspends business with Huawei
- Fans spot water bottle in Game of Thrones finale
