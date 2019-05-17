Last Live Show in Hawaii #1368

Last Live show here in Hawai, which as you would expect was full of issues of the stream going down. Never fails when you want to have fun things go sideways. Well anyway it will be fun calling the cable company and downgrading the speed tomorrow. Audio show continues next week. That said there are some pretty serious stories in today’s show that should invoke some reaction by all of you. See you Monday Audio only.
I go to audio only the next episode. Your support of this show is critical, become a Geek News Central Insider Today!
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast
Show Notes:
- NASA’s 2024 Moon Mission
- Facebook bans fake Israel based accounts
- How to hide your Wi-Fi network and prevent it from being seen
- These are the best mesh Wi-Fi routers you can buy
- NASA spots remains of Beresheet Spacecraft on the moon
- The NYPD uses altered images in its facial recognition system
- Bernie Sanders calls for Facebook breakup
- The US Marine Corps
- Five seater self-flying taxi
- Hackers abuse ASUS cloud service
- Twitter is giving TweetDeck some love
- Autopilot was active when Tesla crashed into a truck
- Best Space books and Sci-Fi
- The White House is painting an ugly picture of tech bias
- Utility equipment sparked massive California wildfire
- The city of San Francisco bans the use of facial recognition
- Samsung may reintroduce the Galaxy Fold
- The Air Force wants to rescue downed pilots
- Amazon upgrades its $50 Fire 7 tablet
- Sprint will launch 5G on May 31st
- Trump Administration launches tool to report censorship
- Cisco 3Q
- Japan is running out of phone numbers
- International effort busts $100 million malware crime network
- Microsoft invests in 7 AI projects
- Phil
- Huawei says US ban is “in no one’s interest”
- Fiverr files for IPO
- Facebook tweaks News Feed
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More