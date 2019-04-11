Julian Assange arrested #1360

Hi everyone, I am filling for one more episode and Todd will be back this coming Monday with an all-new episode from the Blubrry studios. I want to give a huge thank you to Todd for allowing me to come aboard the GNC team as executive producer as I want to give many thanks to all of the Ohana out there for the kind words and encouragement that you all have given since I came on 2 years ago. It is truly appreciated!

The news is a little light for this episode however the big news today was that Julian Assange was arrested and may soon be extradited in the US.

Your support of this show is critical become a Geek News Central Insider Today! See all my health supplement recommendations. Get an Amazon Business Account today.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Pickup Ohana Gear.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Support my Show Sponsor:

30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30

$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com

$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h

$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w

Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast





Show Notes: