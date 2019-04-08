Netflix killed the Apple AirPlay star #1359

Podcast

HI everyone, Kirk here filling in for Todd for this episode and for Thursday’s episode while he is away down in Las Vegas for the NAB show. Monday’s tech news is a little light but no worries, tech news can be light from time to time. In the news this week, tech companies are testifying before Congress, the FTC is holding a public workshop also while net neutrality is not going to be a reality in the US, Colorado just passed their own neutrality bill.

Your support of this show is critical become a Geek News Central Insider Today! See all my health supplement recommendations. Get an Amazon Business Account today.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast

Show Notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.