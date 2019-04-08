Netflix killed the Apple AirPlay star #1359

HI everyone, Kirk here filling in for Todd for this episode and for Thursday’s episode while he is away down in Las Vegas for the NAB show. Monday’s tech news is a little light but no worries, tech news can be light from time to time. In the news this week, tech companies are testifying before Congress, the FTC is holding a public workshop also while net neutrality is not going to be a reality in the US, Colorado just passed their own neutrality bill.
Show Notes:
- What is Chromecast and how does it work?
- This $14.00 car charger
- Game of Thrones Season 8 likely to drive HBO Now signups
- GameStop Spring Sale
- Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify
- Galaxy Note 10 rumors
- Microsoft Windows 10 May 2019 update
- Netflix claims it killed Apple AirPlay
- Colorado Net Neutrality Bill heads to Governor’s desk
- Viber
- A public workshop on loot boxes
- Google Play Store has a problem
- First run movies can be rented for $3,000.00
- Fortnite World Cup Finals
- Huawei is “open” to selling its 5G routers to Apple
- Twitter lowers the number of accounts a user
- New 15-17 inch MacBook Pro
