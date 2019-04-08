Netflix killed the Apple AirPlay star #1359

HI everyone, Kirk here filling in for Todd for this episode and for Thursday’s episode while he is away down in Las Vegas for the NAB show. Monday’s tech news is a little light but no worries, tech news can be light from time to time. In the news this week, tech companies are testifying before Congress, the FTC is holding a public workshop also while net neutrality is not going to be a reality in the US, Colorado just passed their own neutrality bill.

Your support of this show is critical become a Geek News Central Insider Today! See all my health supplement recommendations. Get an Amazon Business Account today.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Pickup Ohana Gear.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Show Notes: