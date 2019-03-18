YouTube & Facebook Battle Video Takedowns #1353

YouTube & Facebook had their hands full with taking down all the rouge videos from the Christchurch shooting and massacre. With the easy of live streaming these days it’s not an easy thing to have enough technology to halt live streams like this mid progress but even harder to kill all the copies of the video once it has been published. My heart goes out to the Ohana in New Zealand. Had an interesting live viewer today and I provide some commentary from feedback during the show.

