YouTube & Facebook Battle Video Takedowns #1353

YouTube & Facebook had their hands full with taking down all the rouge videos from the Christchurch shooting and massacre. With the easy of live streaming these days it’s not an easy thing to have enough technology to halt live streams like this mid progress but even harder to kill all the copies of the video once it has been published. My heart goes out to the Ohana in New Zealand. Had an interesting live viewer today and I provide some commentary from feedback during the show.
Your support of this show is critical, become a Geek News Central Insider Today!
See all my health supplement recommendations. Get an Amazon Business Account today.
Subscribe to the Newsletter.
Pickup Ohana Gear.
Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.
Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page. Download the Audio Show File
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgeek30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgeek99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1h
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgeek1w
Become a GNC Insider: Support this podcast
Show Notes:
- What is a supermoon?
- 5 Apple original tv shows
- Google Wear OS at 5 years
- MoviePass might bring back the $10.00 unlimited plan
- Verizon 5G will cost you extra
- YouTube took down a volume of videos
- How phones went from $200.00 to $2,000.00
- Apple Watch
- Trump would “never get into a self-driving car”
- How to set up an emergency location for Android and iOS
- NJ becomes the 2nd state to ban cashless shops
- Facebook can’t find enough local news
- New Zealand ISPs block websites
- US Air Force launches a satellite
- The most amazing space photos this week
- How to set up a VPN on an iPhone or on an iPad
- SpaceX test heat shields
- Facial recognition
- MySpace
- Lyft IPO
- Fisker electric SUV
- Apple’s new iPad and iPad Mini
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS | More
Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | RSS | More