SpaceX Biggest Launch to Date #1350

SpaceX biggest launch to date will be their Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space station which will lead to manned crews to ISS later this year. SpaceX has a lot riding on this launch happening in the early morning hours this coming Saturday. I am all packed and headed to Florida for business and the Podfest conference next week. The show will be off this coming week so just beware of the schedule.
Show Notes:
- A record number of robots joined the workforce
- US music fans throw more money for vinyl and CD’s than iTunes
- San Fransisco’s outrageous rent
- Amazon stops selling Dash buttons
- SpaceX is set to launch a crucial test flight this weekend
- Comcast set Xfinity Mobile Pin to “0000” by default
- Samsung now preloads McAfee on all Smart TV’s
- Tesla will close most of its stores and only sell cars online
- A phone-hacking device used by police sells on eBay for $100.00
- Presto
- YouTube is disabling all comments featuring children in videos
- The US bans lithium batteries from cargo holds
- Why do phones have short battery life?
- Apple uses Siri Shortcuts to catch up to Alexa
- Winter is coming to Twitter
- Sling TV deal
- Broadband speed must be revealed to customers
- Google must provide details on Nest microphone error
- Uber and Lyft reportedly to give cash bonuses to drivers
- Blackberry goes after Twitter
- Chrome’s new cache will speed up your back button
- Google Clock
- Disney reportedly wants to buy AT&T’s stake in Hulu
- Amazon Day
