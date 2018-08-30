Apple Phone Event #1309

Podcast

Apple phone event is on Sept 12th and we are expecting some new phone size entrances. Google is in the political firing line, and I hope I bring a civil conversation to a conversation that is percolating out there. Plus a pile of tech news. I also update all of you on some thoughts I have about CES 2019 and the plan for the coverage of the event.

Show Notes:

