Apple Phone Event #1309

Apple phone event is on Sept 12th and we are expecting some new phone size entrances. Google is in the political firing line, and I hope I bring a civil conversation to a conversation that is percolating out there. Plus a pile of tech news. I also update all of you on some thoughts I have about CES 2019 and the plan for the coverage of the event.
Show Notes:
- Osmo Super Studio
- Google Assistant now shows info on TV’s with Chromecast
- The best universal car mounts
- 7 ways to customize Cortana in Windows 10
- What is the best Smart TV operating system?
- Study will pay you $300.00 to eat avocados daily for 6 months
- Students can get Hulu and Showtime cheap through Spotify
- How to access HBO Now from outside the U.S.
- T-Mobile/Sprint merger will bring higher prices
- Get a lifetime of privacy with VPN Unlimited for $39.99
- Firefox will soon block ad-tracking software by default
- Orrin Hatch is telling the FTC to investigate Google
- 5 reasons to wait for the Galaxy S10
- Garmin’s new fitness tracker
- Sony Xperia XZ3
- Instacart is now available to 70% of U.S households
- Blackberry Key2 LE
- Apple iPhone event on September 12th
- Sony’s premium Bravia Master TV’s start at $4,500.00
- You can now talk to Google Assistant in multiple languages
- Sennheiser first true wireless earbuds will cost you $300.00
- Polaroid Mint
- LG shows off an 8K OLED and a huge MicroLED TV
- NASA’s Space Exploration Vehicle is now a Matchbox Toy Car
- Your Uber Eats delivery is arriving now by drone
- Facebook, Twitter, Google at Senate Intelligence Committee
- Emails while commuting should count as work
- Google says Trump’s bias claims are not true
- This robot backpack is actually a helping pair of hands
