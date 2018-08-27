Uber’s Annoying Expansion #1308

Sorry for no show on Thursday last week things went sideways for me making it impossible to do the show. We have added a few insiders to the podcast and I want to thank them for their support in our value for value programming. We want to encourage the audience in becoming insiders this is a great time to support the show and help me grow the content you love and enjoy.
Today I spend some time talking about what I consider to be an annoying expansion of Uber along with some hot topics to include Verizon throttling a California Fore Department as it fought a massive fire.
Show Notes:
- Helping veterans make their next move
- Why does the Earth rotate?
- How to handle common household emergencies
- 5 Mac App alternatives
- The best non-Apple laptops at every price point
- Put 4TB in your pocket for $85.00
- What is the internet of things?
- 7 best Android dictation apps
- United Airlines now supports boarding passes in Google Pay
- Cancel a flight for free with the 24 hour rule
- Apple won’t release a new iPad Mini this year
- “Searching” turns a computer screen into compelling cinema
- The best way to set up your Dropbox account
- How to make economy class tolerable on a long flight
- Craigslist founder gives $100 million to Mother Jones
- The home of the future is a security challenge
- Verizon throttling could trigger FTC investigation
- Katherine Johnson
- Judge allows temporary ban on 3-D printed gun files
- Harman Kardon announces a $700.00 Google Assistant speaker
- Google Flights
- This robot will hunt Lionfish to save coral reefs
- Apple could remove 3D Touch from new iPhones
- Google Pixel 3 launch might be set for October 9th
- Second Amazon Go cashless store opens in Seattle
- Apple Music will soon get Android Auto support
- Rare 1962 Ferrari fetches $48 million at auction
- FCC’s new podcast
- How to revisit every version of Mac OS X from your browser
- First Apple computer goes up for auction
