Netflix Ads Between Episodes #1307

Ok, folks, I am live as it can be from the great state of Texas. Heavily jet lagged and sugar-free Lime Red Bull takes me through the show production. Are you ready for commercials on Netflix? Nope, neither am I but that may be the future of Netflix. Let us hope not as that would seem to go against everything Netflix has going for it.

Subscribe to the Newsletter.

Pickup Ohana Gear.

Join the Chat @ GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)

Email Todd or follow him on Facebook.

Like and Follow Geek News Central Facebook Page.

Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:

30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30

$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com

$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs

$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

Donate to the Show: Support this podcast





Show notes