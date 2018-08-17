Losers at MoviePass #1306

In a desperate bid to stay in business MoviePass today dropped the hammer and further limited the viability of the service. It’s if they are asking users to abandon the service. The key for me was I could watch any movie I wanted on the schedule I wanted. Now they are dictating times which is annoying. They are not going to survive this you can only change the business model so many time. Ok, folks, I am on road for the next two weeks which means audio shows only. Off to Texas.
Show notes:
- Helping you find useful information fast on Search
- Astronaut snaps “mind-blowing” aurora picture from space
- Asteroid honors Aretha Franklin’s unforgettable legacy
- Skype Preview for Android
- Microsoft Edge Beta for Android
- “Lunchtime at Apple Park”
- Best rewards cards for funding your next family vacation
- 15 free open source Mac apps you must install
- Mike Pence parody site tops Google Search
- Ajit Pai knew there was no DDos attack
- 7 cool Bluetooth DIY projects
- Google employees push back on censored China search engine
- Obama campaign used security keys during both elections
- How do you back up your data in the cloud?
- Moto Z3 review
- Microsoft Surface Laptop is on sale for $699.00
- iPhone SE2
- Android 9 answers
- Australian teen stole 90GB of private data from Apple servers
- The Hertz 100th Anniversary Edition Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- Muppet on Mars?
- Polls show little support for Trump’s Space Force
- Google close to finalizing the lease for the first flagship retail store
- How to protect your privacy in Windows 10
- Tony Kaye puts out a casting call for robots
- Kroger testing self driving grocery delivery service in Arizona
- MoviePass
- Credit Karma
- Scientists solve spaghetti mystery
- Facebook birthday fundraisers
- Amazon looking to buy movie theater chain
