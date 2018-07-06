Apple App Store at 10 Years #1296

The Apple App Store turns 10 next week and Apple has released some early anniversary data. July is a big anniversary month for podcasting as well as July 9th, 2005 Apple added podcasting to Apple iTunes which now has been replaced by Apple Podcasts. July is always a big month for the Apple team in way of milestones.
Show Notes:
- Virgin Orbit wins FAA license for first LauncherOne Mission
- Which smartphone has the best security?
- How to mute people on social media
- Tesla Model 3 can now park itself
- Use your American Express points for an Amazon discount
- The 20 most popular Android apps
- 5 simple ways to improve the quality of your photos
- Check for these cable fees on your next bill
- Why you should regularly check your internet speeds
- A bunch of Amazon Basics Prime Day deals already live
- 4 things to know before buying a Wi-Fi router
- The Galaxy Note 9 specs and price leak again
- Galaxy S10 launch at MVC 2019
- Galaxy S9 vs Pixel 2 Battle of the best cameras
- Charter launches mobile service, throttles all video to 480p
- 78 more customers sue Apple
- Apple shares new App Store stats
- Google finally updates its Inbox email app for the iPhone X
- Microsoft may be making a Movie & TV app
- MIT creates blind robot that sees with its feet
- New Netflix “Ultra” tier may be more expensive
- MoviePass peak pricing goes into effect today
- “We swear on our avocadoes”
- Alien life may be rare in our galaxy today
- 5 surprising ways Google improves your online security
- What is dual 4G LTE?
- SanDisk SSD plus drive for as low as $35.00
- Beware this Google Chrome tech support scam
- The most talked about TV in 2018
