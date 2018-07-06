Apple App Store at 10 Years #1296

Podcast

The Apple App Store turns 10 next week and Apple has released some early anniversary data. July is a big anniversary month for podcasting as well as July 9th, 2005 Apple added podcasting to Apple iTunes which now has been replaced by Apple Podcasts. July is always a big month for the Apple team in way of milestones.

GeekNews.Chat (Mastodon)
My New Personal YouTube Channel
Geek News Central Facebook Page.
Download the Audio Show File

Support my Show Sponsor:
30% off on New GoDaddy Orders cjcgnc30
$.99 for a New or Transferred .com cjcgnc99 @ GoDaddy.com
$1.00 / mo Economy Hosting with a free domain. Promo Code: cjcgnc1hs
$1.00 / mo Managed WordPress Hosting with free Domain. Promo Code: cjcgncwp1

Show Notes:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More

Podcast (video): Play in new window | Download | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS | More

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.