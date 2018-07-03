Tesla Builds Cars in Tents #1295

Podcast

Tesla Builds Cars in Tents is the most remarkable thing I have read in some time. Totally amazing to me that they were willing to think that far out of the box to put a car production facility under a commercial tent structure. They had to do this to hit the 5000 cars per week quota they needed to hit. That story and many more on today’s show, back into the battle rhythm here.

Show Notes:

